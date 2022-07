LONG POND, Pa. (WETM) – Chemung native Todd Bodine reached a huge career milestone in NASCAR on Saturday.

(Photo courtesy: @NASCAR)

Todd Bodine made his 800th career NASCAR start on Saturday in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway. Bodine’s milestone start came to an early end after being involved in a crash late in stage 1. The two-time NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion finished in 36th.

“The Onion” is the only NASCAR driver to make at least 200 career starts in every major NASCAR series. The 58 year-old has 22 career Camping World Truck Series wins and 15 career Xfinity series wins. Bodine currently works as a race broadcaster for FOX Sports.