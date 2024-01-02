ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Waverly grad has been tabbed with a major conference hoops honor.

(PHOTO: St. John Fisher Athletics)

St. John Fisher junior guard Sidney Tomasso has earned Empire 8 Women’s Basketball Player of The Week for the Cardinals. Tomasso helped the program to two big wins this past week.

Sidney averaged 22.5 points to go along with five steals and two assists in victories over Roger Williams and William Paterson to start the New Year. Tomasso scored a season-high 23 points vs. Roger Williams on December 31, followed by putting up 22 points on January 1 against William Paterson.

She added six steals and four assists in the 81-61 win over William Paterson. That effort came after Fisher topped Roger Williams 58-50 helping the team its sixth consecutive game.

Tomasso is averaging 16.4 points per game and has started every game so far this season. St. John Fisher is (9-2) overall and is next in action at Alfred Friday night at 5:30 PM.