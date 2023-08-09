ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Patience is the ultimate virtue.

Towanda football knows that waiting has been the hardest part. The Black Knights haven’t had a winning season since 2017. But, the program feels this year the tide is turning. Last season, Towanda went (4-7) after suffering back-to-back one win years on the gridiron.

The Black Knights’ four victories were the most in the program since they won four in 2018. Towanda head coach Craig Dawsey returns leading a motivated group looking to break the cycle and compete for a winning season & potentially more.

At NTL Media Day, 18 Sports had the chance to speak with Dawsey and rising talent Varrius Farrell, a defensive end for Towanda. Farrell will be a crucial part to the growth and success that Towanda is in search of. A growth that comes with patience, persistence and a will to win.

Below, Towanda’s schedule for the 2023 season as the Black Knights open up at North Penn-Mansfield Saturday, August 26 at 7 pm.

8/19 Montrose Area Meteors (AAA) 11:00 am Scrimmage

8/26 @North Penn-Mansfield Panthers* (AA) 7:00 pm

9/01 @Milton Area Black Panthers (AAAA) 7:00 pm

9/08 Northwest Area Rangers (A) 7:00 pm

9/16 @Canton Area Warriors* (A) 1:00 pm

9/22 @Wellsboro Hornets* (AA) 7:00 pm

9/29 Athens Wildcats* (AAA) 7:00 pm

10/06 Troy Area Trojans* (AA) 7:00 pm

10/13 Hughesville Spartans (AA) 7:00 pm Homecoming

10/20 Tunkhannock Tigers (AAAA) 7:00 pm

10/27 @Wyalusing Area Rams* (AA) 7:00 pm