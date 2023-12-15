HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a rare cross state battle on the mats Thursday night.

Towanda, one of the top teams in the Northern Tier League (NTL) in Pennsylvania cruised past perennial Southern Tier Athletic Conference (STAC) power Horseheads 44-22. The Black Knights won five matches by pin and one via technical fall earning the victory on the road.

Horseheads received pins from Josh Knapp (101), Jaxson Burchard (160) and Zach Schrage (170). Complete box score listed below.

Towanda 44, Horseheads 22

215: Zach Lantz (TAH) over Martin Huang (HSH) (Fall 1:25)

285: Sawyer Robinson (TAH) over Seamus Carroll (HSH) (Fall 1:53)

101: Josh Knapp (HSH) over Mason Harbst (TAH) (Fall 0:43)

108: Curtis Maynard (TAH) over Tanner Knapp (HSH) (Dec 9-3)

116: Tanner Vanderpool (TAH) over Joel Scibek (HSH) (Fall 4:46)

124: Jazick Brown (TAH) over Aiden Culshaw (HSH) (Fall 2:22)

131: Wyatt Stranger (TAH) over Jack Clate (HSH) (Dec 10-5)

138: Cody Dale (HSH) over Hayden Space (TAH) (MD 11-2)

145: Rylee Sluyter (TAH) over Coleton Owen (HSH) (TB-1 7-6)

152: Riley Vanderpool (TAH) over Lucas Mosher (HSH) (TF 15-0 4:20)

160: Jaxson Burchard (HSH) over Chase Geurin (TAH) (Fall 4:19)

170: Zachary Schrage (HSH) over Caleb Austin (TAH) (Fall 1:15)

190: Mason Higley (TAH) over Hunter Lavigne (HSH) (Fall 2:36)