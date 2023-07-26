LINDLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – A regional radio controlled airplane club is holding a big annual event.

This Saturday, Lindley’s Tri-Rivers R/C Modeleers Club will showcase its Free Fun Fly day from 10 am until 4 pm. The location of the club is in Lindley at 1643 River Road. All skill levels and beginners are welcome to see some of the best pilots in the region fly their respective hobby airplanes. Donations will graciously be accepted while grilled food and beverages will be available.

The goal of the event is to help spark interest for future hobby enthusiasts looking to get involved with a club that’s passionate about flying. Tri-Rivers R/C Modeleers Club Vice President Jordan Worley tells us that it’s a club that continues to get bigger.

“To serve the community, anyone who would like to take part in the activity of flying or building model aircraft,” Worley said. “Our club is part of the Academy of Model Aeronautics, we’re a charted club. It’s great to bring everyone together.”

Worley also notes that their operation is fully operable under the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). In helping build more numbers, newcomer Jeff Cortright of Corning has enjoyed being a member for the last two months. Cortright, a two-time World Archery Champion, has taken to the hobby and enjoys every moment after first starting to R/C fly in the 1970’s.

“They said come on up and fly and see what you think, I’ve been hooked ever since,” Cortright said. “With this event coming up this weekend, it will be new to me also…but from what the folks are telling me it’s gonna be quite a deal.”

Full flyer is below for Saturday’s event in Lindley, stay with 18 Sports for more on the Tri-Rivers R/C Modeleers Club. You can also find them on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/CorningTriRivers