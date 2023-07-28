LINDLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – The hobby that hits the air is ready to fly this weekend.

The Tri-Rivers R/C Modeleers Club will hold their annual Free Fly event this Saturday from 10 am until 4 pm in Lindley. Hobbyists of all skill levels can attend for free to learn more and see plenty of planes take flight. The official flyer is listed below with all information related to this special occassion.

And, to get you ready for the big day, 18 Sports gives you a closer look at the preparation and performance with some local pilots in the club.