TROY, Pa. (WETM) – A season to remember for the Trojans came to an end on Saturday in the first round of states.

The Troy boys basketball team fell at home to Mid Valley out of District II 62-42 in the first round of the Class AAA PIAA state tournament on Saturday. The Spartans began the game on an 8-0 run and would build a double-digit lead in the second quarter.

The Trojans finish their season with a record of 18-8 and won their first District IV title last weekend since the 1996-97 season.

In other Class AAA first round action, North Penn/Mansfield edged Delone Catholic 68-65. The Tigers will face Executive Education Academy in the second round on Wednesday.

High School basketball playoff scores from Saturday are listed below.

High School boys basketball

PIAA Class AAA first round

Mid Valley 62, Troy 42

North Penn/Mansfield 68, Delone Catholic 65

PIAA Class A first round

Linville Hill Christian 74, North Penn/Liberty 39

NYS Class D state quarterfinals

Avoca-Prattsburgh 67, Panama 35