MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – The Trojans are district champs for the first time since the 1990’s.

The third-seeded Troy boys basketball team edged top-seeded North Penn/Mansfield 50-46 to win a District IV Class AAA title at Mansfield University on Saturday. The Tigers took a 22-18 lead into halftime. The Trojans won their first District IV title since the 1996-97 season.

Check out the highlights and Saturday’s playoff scoreboard is listed below.

High School boys basketball

District IV Class AAA finals

(3) Troy 50, (1) North Penn/Mansfield 46

Section V Class D1 finals

(1) Avoca-Prattsburgh 93, Batavia-Notre Dame 67

Section V Class D2 finals

(2) Mount Morris 70, (1) Jasper-Troupsburg 56

Section V Class B2 finals

(4) Wellsville 52, (3) Le Roy 43

Section IV Class C finals

(2) Moravia 74, (8) Tioga 57

High School girls basketball

Section V Class B2 finals

(3) Hornell 54, (1) Dansville 47

Section V Class C1 finals

(2) Oakfield-Alabama 49, (1) Canisteo-Greenwood 45

Section V Class C2 finals

(3) Pavilion 45, (4) Dundee-Bradford 36