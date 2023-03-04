MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – The Trojans are district champs for the first time since the 1990’s.
The third-seeded Troy boys basketball team edged top-seeded North Penn/Mansfield 50-46 to win a District IV Class AAA title at Mansfield University on Saturday. The Tigers took a 22-18 lead into halftime. The Trojans won their first District IV title since the 1996-97 season.
Check out the highlights and Saturday’s playoff scoreboard is listed below.
High School boys basketball
District IV Class AAA finals
(3) Troy 50, (1) North Penn/Mansfield 46
Section V Class D1 finals
(1) Avoca-Prattsburgh 93, Batavia-Notre Dame 67
Section V Class D2 finals
(2) Mount Morris 70, (1) Jasper-Troupsburg 56
Section V Class B2 finals
(4) Wellsville 52, (3) Le Roy 43
Section IV Class C finals
(2) Moravia 74, (8) Tioga 57
High School girls basketball
Section V Class B2 finals
(3) Hornell 54, (1) Dansville 47
Section V Class C1 finals
(2) Oakfield-Alabama 49, (1) Canisteo-Greenwood 45
Section V Class C2 finals
(3) Pavilion 45, (4) Dundee-Bradford 36