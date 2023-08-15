ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Troy football program is back with plenty of season goals for 2023.
Last year, Troy racked up an impressive (9-3) record and made an appearance in the PIAA District IV Semis before falling to Southern Columbia. Game one is coming fast for the Trojans on Saturday, August 26 at 7 pm when Troy hosts Juniata.
Jim Smith returns as head coach for Troy as he enters his 11th season. The Trojans will return a strong core of players looking to make an impact and build off their sustained success. Troy has not had a losing season since 2018. The program went (10-2) in 2019 before dropping another District IV Semi loss to Mount Carmel.
Full season schedule below for the Troy Trojans.
8/19 @South Williamsport Mounties (A) 10:00 am Scrimmage
8/26 Juniata Indians (AAAA) 7:00 pm
9/01 @Montoursville Warriors (AAA) 7:00 pm
9/08 North Penn-Mansfield Panthers* (AA) 7:00 pm
9/15 Wyalusing Area Rams* (AA) 7:00 pm
9/22 @Athens Wildcats* (AAA) 7:00 pm
9/29 Wellsboro Hornets* (AA) 7:00 pm Homecoming
10/06 @Towanda Black Knights* (AA) 7:00 pm
10/13 Northwest Area Rangers (A) 7:00 pm
10/20 @Loyalsock Township Lancers (AAA) 7:00 pm
10/27 @Canton Area Warriors* (A) 7:00 pm