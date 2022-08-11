ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – High school football is back in the Twin Tiers.

In Pennsylvania, the Troy Trojans are looking for more in 2022. Last year, Troy finished with an (8-4) record before falling in the District IV playoffs to Mount Carmel. After losing some key seniors, including dominant lineman Mason Imbt, Troy will look to players on the rise to fill the void.

Imbt is now playing college football at St. Lawrence University and was an intimidating presence in the trenches of the Northern Tier League (NTL).

Troy opens the season at Bald Eagle High School on Friday, August 26 at 7 pm. The Trojans fell to Bald Eagle in last year’s home opener, 20-0, and will seek revenge on the road to start the year. Troy opens up NTL play on Friday, October 9 at North Penn/Mansfield. Full schedule is listed below.

Stay with 18 Sports your home for high school football in the region.

Troy Trojans 2022 Schedule

8/20 South Williamsport Mounties (A) 10:00 am Scrimmage

8/26 @Bald Eagle Area Eagles (AA) 7:00 pm

9/02 Montoursville Warriors (AAA) 7:00 pm

9/09 @North Penn-Mansfield Panthers* (AA) 7:00 pm

9/16 @Wyalusing Area Rams* (AA) 7:00 pm

9/23 Athens Wildcats* (AAA) 7:00 pm

9/30 @Wellsboro Hornets* (AA) 7:00 pm

10/07 Towanda Black Knights* (AA) 7:00 pm

10/15 @Northwest Area Rangers (A) 7:00 pm

10/21 Loyalsock Township Lancers (AA) 7:00 pm

10/28 Canton Area Warriors* (A) 7:00 pm

*League Game