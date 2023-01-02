TROY, Pa. (WETM) – This week’s winner reached a career milestone for the Trojans.

Troy basketball player Rachel Kingsley is the Simmons-Rockwell Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of the Week. The senior had a double-double for the Trojans with 13 points and 18 rebounds in a 40-24 win over Williamson. Kingsley reached 500 career rebounds at Troy in the victory.

Kingsley has helped the Trojans jump out to a 5-1 start this season. Troy is on the road against Athens on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

If you would like to nominate a student-athlete for 18 Sports Athlete of the Week email us at sports@wetmtv.com.