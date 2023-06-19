ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Twin Tiers Sports Awards vote is now open.

And now, you can vote for another special category. The 2023 Twin Tiers Sports Awards will take place on Thursday, July 6 at 7:30 pm only on mytwintiers.com/sports. Hosts Andy Malnoske and Nick Ketter will bring you the best in local sports from this past year when they announce each award.

Now, it’s time to reveal the 18 Sports Coach of The Year nominees, vote here for as many times as you need for the Twin Tiers Sports Awards: https://www.mytwintiers.com/18-sports-awards-2023/

Twin Tiers Sports Awards Coach of the Year

Liz Warren – Edison Softball for State Final Four appearance

Brian Putnam – Avoca/Prattsburgh Boys Basketball wins back-to-back state titles

Jason Manwaring – Elmira Express Baseball for Section IV Championship

Kris Harrington – Tioga Wrestling for winning another New York State title