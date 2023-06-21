ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – We continue our special look at the newest set of nominees.

The 7th Annual Twin Tiers Sports Awards will be on Thursday, July 6 at 7:30 pm on mytwintiers.com/sports. Join hosts Andy Malnoske and Nick Ketter as we reveal the top winners as voted by fans for the best in local sports. Last night we revealed the College Team of The Year nominees, tonight it’s the MVP’s.

Vote as many times as you need at our official Twin Tiers Sports Awards poll page sponsored by Choice Auto Glass here: https://www.mytwintiers.com/18-sports-awards-2023/

Below, the full nominees:

Twin Tiers Sports Awards College Player of The Year

Tess Cites – Villanova Softball, Big East Player of The Year

Kiara Fisher – Marist College Basketball, set school’s single-game scoring record (44 points)

Yianni Diakomihalis – Cornell Wrestling, won fourth NCAA ChampionshipMax Odum – Wells College Baseball, named school’s Male Athlete of The Year