ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The latest Twin Tiers Sports Awards nominees are in.

For the 7th consecutive year, The Twin Tiers Sports Awards returns on Thursday, July 6 at 7:30 pm on mytwintiers.com/sports. Hosts Andy Malnoske and Nick Ketter will reveal the ultimate winners from the sports year that was. Vote as many times as you need here and let your voice be heard: https://www.mytwintiers.com/18-sports-awards-2023/

Now, we reveal the Female MVP nominees for 2023 below:

Twin Tiers Sports Awards Female MVP

Emily Sindoni – Tioga Wrestling, won national wrestling title

Angie McKane – Corning Swimming, won two NYS Titles in 50 free and 100 butterfly

Jalea Abrams – Elmira Basketball, scored 1,000th career point, All-State

Ella Yartym – Haverling Soccer, broke school’s goals & assists record, All-State