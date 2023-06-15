ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to reveal the next edition of nominees for The Twin Tiers Sports Awards.

On this special reveal, we showcase The Moment of The Year nominees for 2023. From now until early July, you can let your voices be heard for the 2023 Twin Tiers Sports Awards by voting on our exclusive website here: https://www.mytwintiers.com/18-sports-awards-2023/

The 2023 Twin Tiers Sports Awards show will be Thursday, July 6 at 7:30 pm on mytwintiers.com/sports. Below, we reveal The Moment of The Year nominees:

Twin Tiers Sports Awards Moment of The Year

Tioga’s Emily Sindoni wins national wrestling title

Ty Moffe signs pro basketball deal in EuroLeague

Johnny Beecher competes in NHL camp for Boston Bruins

Canton’s Timmy Ward scores touchdown for Rutgers football