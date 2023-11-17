HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – This Thanksgiving Day will be one to remember for two Horseheads student-athletes.

The 97th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will be next Thursday at 8:30 AM until Noon on WETM-TV NBC. This year’s edition will feature two Horseheads High School senior cheerleaders cheering in the parade. For the second time in three years, senior Olivia Giammichele will make the trip after earning her spot via national tryout.

This year, Olivia will be cheering with fellow Horseheads senior and friend, Ella Blowers, who also earned her place through a tryout. Together, it’s an opportunity that they believe will showcase their talent on one of the world’s biggest stages.

“I think this whole senior year has been about experiences for us and doing things that we wouldn’t normally get to do,” Giammichele said. “Just being able to do this, it’s a really good feeling.”

For Ella, the feeling is mutual and exciting at the same time. All from a small town to the big time of the parade.

“I honestly didn’t realize that somebody from Horseheads High School could be in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, that’s crazy,” Blowers said. “Hearing about it and learning about it was such a cool experience.”

Both will be traveling down days prior to the parade for practice and routine rehearsals. Don’t miss this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on WETM-TV NBC starting at 8:30 AM.