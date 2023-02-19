GREENVILLE, S.C. (WETM) – Horseheads grad Alli Richmond hit a huge home run for the Bearcats on Sunday.

(Photo courtesy: bubearcats.com)

Binghamton University infielder and Horseheads grad Alli Richmond came up big at the plate for the Bearcats in their 2-0 win against Towson. The graduate student blasted a two-run home run to center field in the top of the fourth inning for her first home run of the season. That would be all the runs the Bearcats would need as they would go on to shut out the Tigers. Binghamton finished the Furman Invitational with a record of 4-1.

Richmond has three extra-base hits and four RBI’s for the Bearcats this season. Binghamton (5-5) will next play in the Hampton/Norfolk State Tournament March 3-5.