ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Pioneers rallied past the Soaring Eagles in the second half on Saturday.

The Elmira College men’s soccer team lost an Empire 8 contest at home to Utica 2-1 on Saturday. Alessandro Lancia scored a goal just past 11 minutes into the game to put the Purple & Gold in front and EC led 1-0 at halftime.

The Pioneers would rally with two goals in second half. Noah Nassberg would score a goal for Utica with just over 20 minutes to go to tie it at 1. Cody Baker-Green would scored the go-ahead goal with under 10 minutes to play to give the Pioneers a 2-1 lead.

Elmira College (8-4-2) is on the road against Medaille on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.