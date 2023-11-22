ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A standout wrestler from Spencer-Van Etten High School will be recognized on the national stage.

Bobby Beauchamp, a Senior Sergeant 1st Class in the Army’s 173rd Airborne Brigade Combat team, will be featured on the Today Show Thanksgiving morning. Beauchamp and the entire squad will receive a shoutout at 7 AM in the morning and then again at 7:40 AM from Italy.

Beauchamp is the grandson of the late-great Rod Denson, a WETM-TV legend. The Today Show follows 18 News’ Twin Tiers Today which airs each weekday morning from 5 AM until 7 PM. Don’t miss either shows on Thanksgiving morning on WETM-TV.