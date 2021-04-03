Villanova transfer Cole Swider commits to Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Syracuse basketball landed Villanova transfer forward Cole Swider Saturday evening. This is Syracuse’s second transfer commitment of the week. Swider announced his commitment to SU on Twitter. “All Glory to God!” Swider wrote. “I will be committing to Syracuse University. Go Orange!”

The 6’9 junior forward played in 25 games for the Wildcats last season. He averaged nearly six points a game and is known for his outside shooting.

Swider was highly recruited by Syracuse, Duke, UConn, and many others while he was in high school.

Swider joins Symir Torrence who committed to Syracuse earlier this week.