ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads grad Tess Cites has racked up more softball accolades.

Cites, a junior outfielder for Villanova, was named Big East Player of The Year. This comes fresh off her selection to the Big East Honor Roll for her outstanding play this past week.

Cites was also named a first-team Big East selection.

Cites went a staggering 7-for-9 (.778) at the plate as the Wildcats swept the Providence Friars wrapping up the regular season. Tess had two doubles, five RBI and four runs with three walks.

Cites is batting a team-high .385 with five homers and 41 RBI (also a team best) while starting all 55 games this season for Villanova (35-20). She also leads the Wildcats in hits (70), walks (32) and on-base percentage (.477).

Villanova is the two-time defending Big East Champion. The Wildcats will play the winner of Seton Hall or Providence Thursday at 3 pm in Storrs, Connecticut in their first conference tournament game.

(PHOTO: Villanova Athletics)