HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Blue Raiders won a battle in extra innings on Friday to advance to the sectional finals.

The top-seeded Horseheads baseball team defeated fourth-seeded Maine-Endwell 1-0 in ten innings in the Section IV Class A semifinals. Jackson Holloway stole third base and came into score the game-winning run on a throwing error to third to send the Blue Raiders to the sectional finals. “It felt great to get across the plate and win the game but it was a team effort,” said Holloway.

Horseheads sophomore pitchers Micah Hays and Mason Holloway combined on a six-hitter for the Blue Raiders. Liam Hadfield was also impressive on the mound for M-E. The junior tossed eight scoreless innings and struck out 12 for the Spartans. “It was a battle for sure. Those guys pitched great and we’re lucky enough to have two great arms,” said Horseheads head coach Jeff Limoncelli.

Horseheads will face third-seeded Union-Endicott in a best-of-three series in the Section IV Class A finals. Game one is set for Monday at Horseheads at 4:30 p.m.