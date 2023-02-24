ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A day later, the emotion is still high for Warrior Run basketball.

On Thursday, #7 seed Warrior Run shocked #2 seed Wellsboro in the PIAA District IV opening round 39-38. But, it was how they won that will leave people talking about it forever. With 1.4 seconds left in the game, down 38-36, Warrior Run junior guard Carter Marr delivered on a prayer shot from nearly the other side of the court for the win.

Marr connected on a heave three pointer giving The Defenders the unreal upset victory. As soon as the shot went in, Warrior Run stormed the court and piled on with great emotion knowing what they had accomplished. For Marr, it was a shot he’ll never forget.

“I grabbed it, I didn’t even really see the rim,” Marr said. “I was pretty in line with the bucket and I just chucked it up and I looked up and I saw it went in…the next thing I knew, everyone was on top of me,” added Marr.

Warrior Run coach Eric Wertman says he’s never seen anything like it in all his years of basketball. But it was another sport that brought back memories once the shot went in.

“I haven’t been on the bottom of a pile like that since I played football 20 years ago,” Wertman said. “It was something else, I lost my voice midway through the first half of the game and I was screaming at people to get off of me because I couldn’t breathe.”

A small price to pay for Wertman and Marr who say they are incredibly fortunate and honored for this once-in-a-lifetime moment.

“We’d do it all over again if that’s the result of the game,” Wertman said.

Next up for Warrior Run is the District IV AAA semis against Troy at a time to be determined.