WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Two storied basketball programs battled Tuesday night.
Watkins Glen girls basketball completed a comeback win over visiting Elmira Notre Dame, 39-35. The Crusaders led by six after three quarters but Watkins Glen was able to get points when it needed them the most. Freshman Rachel Vickio had a team-high 16 points and Jenna Solomon added 10 points for Watkins Glen.
Elmira Notre Dame senior forward Shannon Maloney scored a game-high 18 points for The Crusaders. Watkins Glen won a New York State Championship in Class C in 2017 while Elmira Notre Dame won back-to-back state titles in 2006 and 2007 in the same class. Each time both teams play each other it’s sure to be a competitive rival bout just like Tuesday night.
Check out the full Tuesday night scoreboard from around the region.
High School Girls Basketball
Watkins Glen 39, Elmira Notre Dame 35
Johnson City 70, Elmira 63
Corning 54, Binghamton 43
M-E 59, Horseheads 49
Newark Valley 62, Edison 26
O-M 52, Newfield 19
Athens 54, CV 23
Towanda 37, Sayre 13
High School Boys Basketball
Watkins Glen 66, Elmira Notre Dame 38
Newark Valley 48, Edison 37
Newfield 101, O-M 35
Candor 54, S-VE 24
NCAA Men’s Basketball
Syracuse 95, Oakland 66