WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Two storied basketball programs battled Tuesday night.

Watkins Glen girls basketball completed a comeback win over visiting Elmira Notre Dame, 39-35. The Crusaders led by six after three quarters but Watkins Glen was able to get points when it needed them the most. Freshman Rachel Vickio had a team-high 16 points and Jenna Solomon added 10 points for Watkins Glen.

Elmira Notre Dame senior forward Shannon Maloney scored a game-high 18 points for The Crusaders. Watkins Glen won a New York State Championship in Class C in 2017 while Elmira Notre Dame won back-to-back state titles in 2006 and 2007 in the same class. Each time both teams play each other it’s sure to be a competitive rival bout just like Tuesday night.

Check out the full Tuesday night scoreboard from around the region.

High School Girls Basketball

Watkins Glen 39, Elmira Notre Dame 35

Johnson City 70, Elmira 63

Corning 54, Binghamton 43

M-E 59, Horseheads 49

Newark Valley 62, Edison 26

O-M 52, Newfield 19

Athens 54, CV 23

Towanda 37, Sayre 13

High School Boys Basketball

Watkins Glen 66, Elmira Notre Dame 38

Newark Valley 48, Edison 37

Newfield 101, O-M 35

Candor 54, S-VE 24

NCAA Men’s Basketball

Syracuse 95, Oakland 66





