WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Wolverines will try to win another trophy this postseason.

The Waverly baseball team captured an IAC Large School title with a 11-5 win against Trumansburg last weekend. The Wolverines will now try to add to their trophy case this postseason in the Section IV Class B tournament. Waverly heads into sectionals with a record of 17-2 and like the way they are playing in the postseason heading into their quarterfinal round matchup against Lansing. “I think we are really coming together as a team which is the most important part and I think that we are really confident going into this,” said Waverly senior and Mansfield University commit Ty Beeman.

Third-seeded Waverly hosts sixth-seeded Lansing in the Section IV Class B quarterfinals on Monday at 4:30 p.m.