WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Wolverines stayed unbeaten on the baseball diamond this season on Saturday.

The Waverly baseball team moved to 8-0 this season with a 9-3 victory at home against Sayre on Saturday afternoon. Ty Beeman made the start for the Wolverines and allowed just two hits and one earned run in six innings and struck out 13 batters.

Beeman also went 2-for-4 at the plate with an RBI for the Wolverines. Sean Bubniak went 2-for-4 with 2 RBI’s and Nate DeLill was 2-for-3 and drove in a run for Waverly. Jackson Hubbard went 2-for-3 at the plate with 2 RBI’s for Sayre.

Check out the highlights from Saturday.