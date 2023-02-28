OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – The Wolverines had their season come to an end on the road in the sectional semifinals on Tuesday.

The third-seeded Waverly boys basketball team lost on the road to second-seeded Owego 68-47 in the Section IV Class B semifinals. The Indians built a 44-24 lead heading into halftime. The Wolverines won an IAC Large School championship this season and finish with a 19-3 record.

Check out the highlights and playoff scores from Tuesday are listed below.

High School boys basketball

Section IV Class B semifinals

(2) Owego 68, (3) Waverly 47

Section IV Class C semifinals

(8) Tioga 60, (4) Watkins Glen 46

(2) Moravia 73, (3) Newfield 51

District IV Class AAA semifinals

(1) North Penn/Mansfield 66, (4) Loyalsock 62

(3) Troy 67, (7) Warrior Run 42

District IV Class AAAA semifinals

(2) Danville 52, (3) Athens 48