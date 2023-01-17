WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Wolverines got off to a fast start on their way to a win at home on Tuesday.

The Waverly boys basketball team rolled past Newark Valley at home 78-41 on Tuesday. The Wolverines jumped out to a 22-7 lead in the first quarter. Joey Tomasso made multiple 3-pointers in the first quarter for Waverly and finished with 29 points and six rebounds. The junior reached 1,000 career points for the Wolverines this past Saturday. Jay Pipher also had a big game for Waverly with a career-high 21 points and eight assists.

Check out the highlights from Tuesday night.