WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Wolverines picked up a win at home on Tuesday.

The Waverly boys soccer team defeated Elmira Notre Dame 5-1 at home on Tuesday. The Wolverines jumped out to an early 1-0 lead on a goal scored by Ethan Gorsline just 1:18 seconds into the game. The Crusaders would answer back on a goal by Pat McCarthy just under ten minutes into the first half to tie the game at 1. The game would remain tied until 20 seconds left to go in the first half when Griff Schillmoeller scored on a penalty kick to give the Wolverines a 2-1 lead heading into halftime.

Scores from Tuesday are listed below.

Boys soccer

Waverly 5, Elmira Notre Dame 1



Girls soccer

Vestal 5, Horseheads 0

Elmira 2, U-E 0

Maine-Endwell 1, Corning 0 – 2OT

Volleyball

Elmira 3, Johnson City 0

Corning 3, Binghamton 0

Maine-Endwell 3, Horseheads 1

Girls swimming

Corning 83, Binghamton 59

Horseheads 107, Ithaca 73