CICERO, N.Y. (WETM) – Two local Section IV champs had their seasons end on the gridiron on Saturday in the state tournament.

(Video courtesy: NFHS Network)

Section IV Class AA champs Corning (6-4) lost on the road to Cicero-North Syracuse 36-0 in the Class AA state quarterfinals. Farouk Ibrahim gave the Northstars a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on a 20-yard TD run. Jaxon Razmovski had two touchdown runs in the second quarter to give C-NS a 22-0 lead at halftime. The Hawks won their third straight sectional title this season.

Section IV Class C champs Waverly (10-2) lost to General Brown 29-14 in the Class C state quarterfinals at C-NS. Waverly quarterback Joey Tomasso ran for a 59-yard touchdown in the second quarter to cut a General Brown lead to 14-7 heading into halftime. Jay Pipher scored on a long touchdown run on an end around for the Woverines in the third quarter to tie the game at 14. The Lions regained the lead later in the third quarter on a go-ahead touchdown run by Aiden McManaman. The Wolverines won their first sectional title since 2015 this season.