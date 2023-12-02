SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WETM) – The wait was well worth it.

Waverly football won its first-ever New York State Championship besting #1 ranked Fonda-Fultonville 46-26 Saturday night at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse. Waverly, ranked second overall in Class C coming into the game, utilized a balanced aerial assault and running attack to surge past the Braves (12-2).

Saturday’s win made school history for Waverly (13-1) under longtime head coach Jason Miller. The Wolverines fell in the New York State Class C Quarterfinals last year and in 2015. Waverly also made the state final four back in 2011.

Waverly senior quarterback Joey Tomasso capped off one of the most decorated careers in local history with four touchdown passes on the night. Tomasso also added two touchdown runs finishing with six total scores on 333 yards and 18-for-26 passing.

Waverly racked up 553 yards of total offense to Fonda-Fultonville’s 488 making Saturday’s game one of the best shootouts of the weekend in Syracuse.

The Wolverines started the scoring off in the first quarter with Tomasso connecting with Xavier Watson on a 4th down play for 49 yards giving Waverly a 7-0 lead. Jose Vargas came right back to tie it on a touchdown run from four yards out making the game even at 7-7.

Waverly took the lead back for good after back-to-back Tomasso touchdown runs with 7:30 left in the third quarter as the Wolverines held off a tough Braves team down the stretch. Later in the third, Waverly senior wide receiver Jake VanHouten took a Tomasso pass down the near sideline 71 yards for the score putting the game on ice.

Fonda-Fultonville did cut the game to 26-20 later in the third quarter but that’s as close as the Braves would get.

And late in the fourth quarter, Kolson Keathley put the game away for good with a 79-yard touchdown run as the 2023 Waverly football program officially took their place in history. Stay with 18 Sports for plenty more on the storied win for Waverly football.

(VIDEO: Courtesy of NFHS Network)