ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Waverly football program is primed for their next state playoff game.

The Wolverines (11-1), now ranked second in the state in Class C, face #5 Salamanca (10-2) in the New York State Final Four. Kickoff is set for Saturday at Noon at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.

Waverly is coming off a 49-8 drubbing of Adirondack last weekend in the Class C Regional Championship. Salamanca took down previously unbeaten LeRoy 21-13 last Saturday punching their ticket to the Class C Final Four.

Waverly is paced by D-I recruit Joey Tomasso at quarterback on the offensive side. Tomasso will be in the lineup for the Wolverines after a slight knee injury and will be ready for the big game.

“They’re a strong team, we can’t take anybody lightly,” Waverly junior running back Payton Fravel said. “They’re a really good team, they pass the ball well, and they have a lot of great athletes. I think we’re gonna come up with a great game plan to defend that.”

Waverly head coach Jason Miller is proud of this group on and off the field. Come Saturday, he knows what the team is up against. If the Wolverines continue to play the way they know how then their football future is very bright.

“They have really good receivers they throw the ball a little bit more than the teams we see in Section IV,” Waverly head coach Jason Miller said.

“We expect them to be physical and we can’t let big plays up and just got to keep the ball in front of us,” added Miller. “We just have to have a mental focus.”