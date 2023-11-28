WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Waverly football team is ready to take it all.

The #2 Wolverines will play in their first-ever New York State Class C Championship game this Saturday at 6 PM against #1 Fonda-Fultonville from Syracuse’s JMA Wireless Dome. Waverly (12-1) is coming off a 42-0 drubbing of Salamanca in the Class C Final Four last week.

Their opponent Fonda-Fultonville (13-1) beat O’Neill 33-7 in their respective Final Four game last week to get here. The Wolverines are thrilled to be competing in the final game of the year but also know that they have to stay composed all week for peak performance.

“We’re just trying to do everything we can do,” Waverly senior quarterback Joey Tomasso said. “A lot of the guys have been in the weight room a lot, been in the film room a lot. I think that stuff is only going to help us…stick with that stuff and keep doing well.”

For Waverly head coach Jason Miller getting to this point has been a dream. But, winning it all would be the ultimate accomplishment for a group of players who’ve played the game together since their days in youth football.

“We’ve played very well,” Miller said. “This time of year, all these teams are very good. It comes down to just playing your game, not making mistakes, not turning the ball over. Good fundamentals.”

Come Saturday, Waverly is hoping to keep their streak alive and bring home a New York State Championship. And, make history along the way.

Stay with 18 Sports for full coverage of Saturday’s game all weekend long.