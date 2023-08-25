WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – The new season is here for Waverly football.

Last year, the Wolverines captured their first Section IV Class C Championship since 2015. Waverly made it all the way to the state regional round before falling to eventual state finalist General Brown. The Wolverines went (10-2) behind the big arm of standout quarterback Joey Tomasso.

Now in his senior season, Tomasso is receiving several college offers to play at the next level. This year, Tomasso looks to carry that momentum with the team and bring home another championship.

Tomasso is the reigning New York State Class C Player of The Year as named by the football coaches association. Last year, Tomasso threw for over 2,200 yards and 24 touchdowns while adding 794 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground. The junior also broke the Waverly school record held by Peyton Miller for career passing yards.

Waverly opens the season on Saturday, September 2 Honeoye Falls-Lima with kickoff slated for 6 pm at home. Then, it will be a battler against rival Tioga, the back-to-back state champions the following week on the Wolverines’ home turf.

Below, a full schedule for Waverly in 2023.