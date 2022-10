ONEONTA, N.Y. (WETM)- The Wolverines stayed unbeaten on the road on Saturday.

The Waverly football team moved to 5-0 this season with a 35-6 win on the road against Oneonta. Junior quarterback Joey Tomasso had four total touchdowns for the Wolverines. Waverly is ranked fifth in the state in Class C.

Check out the highlights from Saturday. Waverly hosts 21st-ranked Susquehanna Valley on Friday at 7:00 p.m.