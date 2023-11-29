ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s almost time for the big show.

Waverly football is gearing up for their first-ever appearance in the New York State Championship game this Saturday night.

The #2 Wolverines will play in the New York State Class C Championship game Saturday at 6 PM against #1 Fonda-Fultonville (13-1) at Syracuse’s JMA Wireless Dome. Waverly (12-1). 18 Sports will be covering all of the action from Syracuse on Saturday and will have plenty more throughout the week on the Wolverines.

To get you ready for the big game, take a look back at some of the best plays of the season thus far from Waverly’s dynamic program.