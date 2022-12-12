WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Wolverines moved to 4-0 at home on Monday.

The Waverly girls basketball team defeated Watkins Glen at home 57-43 to move to 4-0 this season. The Wolverines began the game on a 12-0 run and led 12-5 after the first quarter. The Senecas would cut the lead to one in the second quarter on a basket by Addison Coolican and trailed 21-19 at the half.

Kennedy Westbrook led the way for the Wolverines with a game-high 17 points and Addison Westbrook scored 16 points for Waverly. Jenna Solomon had a team-high 12 points for the Senecas and Rachel Vickio added nine points for Watkins Glen.

Waverly is on the road against Elmira Notre Dame on Friday at 7:15 p.m. Watkins Glen (2-2) hosts Thomas A. Edison on Friday at 7:45 p.m.