WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – Two members of the Wolverines made their college plans on Monday.

Waverly wrestler Gage Tedesco signed to wrestle for the new program at Utica University. The all-league wrestler racked up 80 career wins on the mat for the Wolverines. Tedesco says that his hard work has payed off and that he is excited to join a new program. “Everything I worked towards just feels accomplished. They’re starting up a new program. It feels great to make history like that,” said Tedesco who plans to major in sports management.

Waverly swimmer Ryan Clark signed to swim for SUNY Geneseo where he will major in business management/administration. Clark was a member of the Waverly 200 freestyle relay team with Jerrell Sackett, Liam Wright, and Oscar Williams that captured a state title with a winning time of 1:25.58.