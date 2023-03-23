WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – A local football standout made his college plans official.

On Thursday, Waverly’s Nate Delill signed to play college football for St. John Fisher College in Pittsford. Delill will look to play tight end and see time in the backfield for the Cardinals next fall. In front of a solid crowd in support of Delill at Waverly High School, the Wolverine product is thrilled to take his talent to the collegiate level.

This past season, Delill scored two touchdowns and had 12 catches helping Waverly earn the Section IV Class C Championship. The Wolverines lost to eventual New York State Class C runner-up General Brown in the regional round of states.

Delill will join fellow Section IV player Justin Rodriguez, who will be a junior cornerback, Horseheads sophomore kicker Ben Massengale and senior running back Jarrett O’Connell on the team next year. The Cardinals were (4-6) in 2022.