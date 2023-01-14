WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – A Waverly basketball standout had a career day to reach a milestone on Saturday.

Joey Tomasso poured in a career-high 37 points for Waverly in a 77-55 win at home against Elmira Notre Dame. The junior reached the 1,000 career points milestone on a 3-pointer early in the third quarter. Tomasso needed 26 points heading into the game against the Crusaders to reach the milestone and scored 25 points in the first half.

Waverly takes on Wellsville in the Keuka College Tournament on Monday at 5:00 p.m.