WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – This week’s winner rewrote the record books for the Wolverines.

Waverly quarterback Joey Tomasso is the Simmons-Rockwell Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of the Week. The junior threw for 281 yards and had four total touchdowns in a 35-6 win for the Wolverines on the road against Oneonta. Tomasso broke the Waverly school record held by Peyton Miller for career passing yards with 4,856 in the win.

Waverly is 6-0 this season and host defending Class C state champs Chenango Forks (5-1) on Friday at 7:00 p.m. in a rematch of last year’s Section IV Class C championship game.