WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – A Waverly girls soccer standout made her college plans official on Tuesday.

Waverly girls soccer standout Kennedy Westbrook signed her national letter of intent to play college soccer at the Division I level for the New Jersey Institute of Technology. Westbrook says she is looking forward to the challenge. ” I am super excited but I’m also very nervous because it is a very tough league. I really gotta step it up if I wanna get some playing time there,” said the 4-year starter for the Wolverines.

Westbrook was named the IAC South Large School MVP and was a 5th team all-state pick in Class B this past season. Kennedy had four consecutive hat tricks in her senior season and finished her career at Waverly with 50 career goals as a defender.