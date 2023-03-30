WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the area’s top swimmers is taking the next big step of his career.

Waverly’s Jerrell Sackett signed his letter of intent to swim for St. Bonaventure next year for The Bonnies. Sackett becomes the first swimmer in Waverly history to earn a full scholarship at a D-I school and it’s rightfully earned.

Sackett set several pool records at Waverly High School and was on the 200 relay team who won a New York State Championship this season. Jerrell also finished in 4th place at states in the 100-yard freestyle. Sackett also finished fifth overall in the 50 free with a time of 21.05 at states which were held at Ithaca College.

Thursday afternoon was a dream come true for Sackett who signed the dotted line in front of family and friends at the Waverly High School Library. 18 Sports takes you to the signing and tells you more about Sackett’s rise in the pool.