ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two all-time football greats capped off their outstanding careers in style.

Waverly standout quarterback Joey Tomasso was named New York State Class C Player of The Year and Tioga’s Caden Bellis was tabbed as the Class D’s top player on Wednesday. Both players dominated on the field this year and led their respective teams to New York State Championships in Syracuse.

Tomasso threw for 43 touchdowns on 3,160 yards through the air helping the Wolverines win their first-ever Class C state crown in December. The William & Mary bound quarterback also added 12 rushing touchdowns capping off Waverly’s most memorable season in school history. Waverly beat Fonda-Fultonville 46-26 at the JMA Wireless Dome last month for the championship.

Bellis continued to roll for the Tigers helping the program win its third consecutive state title. Caden threw 28 touchdowns in the air and scored 12 more on the ground for the Tigers who now have a 41-game win streak heading into next season. Tioga rolled over Stillwater 63-14 in the Class D finals in December.

Bellis will take his talents to The University of Pennsylvania to wrestle next year for the Quakers in The IVY League. Below, a full list of who made their respective New York State teams courtesy of the New York State Sportswriters Association. http://roadtosyracuse.com/reference/all-state-2023-c.shtml