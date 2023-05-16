WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – A local baseball standout will play at the college level in the Twin Tiers.

Waverly baseball standout Ty Beeman signed to play college baseball at the Division II level for Mansfield University. Beeman is a two-time all-league catcher for the Wolverines and is happy to play at the next level close to home. “I wanted something were my family and my friends could come down and watch me in home games. I just love where I grew up,” said the senior catcher.

Beeman hit a go-ahead RBI single in the seventh inning for the Wolverines as Waverly captured an IAC Large School title with a 11-5 win against Trumansburg last week. Third-seeded Waverly hosts sixth-seeded Lansing in the Section IV Class B quarterfinals on Monday at 4:30 p.m.