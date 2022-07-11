ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two members of the Elmira Pioneers have been named All-Stars.

Horseheads grad Frank Wayman and pitcher Tristan Ciampa have been named 2022 PGCBL West Division All-Stars. Wayman was named to the all-star team as a DH/Utility player. The Horseheads grad is hitting .307 this season for the Pioneers with 19 RBI’s and six stolen bases. Ciampa has started five games this season for the Pios and is 4-0 with a 2.79 ERA. The Northern Essex C.C. sophomore has 39 strikeouts in 38.2 innings.

Traditional all-star festivities will not be held this summer in the PGCBL. The Elmira Pioneers (13-15) host the first-place Utica Blue Sox at Dunn Field on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.

