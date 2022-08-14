WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – The Hornets will return plenty of experienced players when they kickoff their season next Friday.

The Wellsboro Hornets football team returns 11 seniors from a year ago on a team that had a winning record at 5-4 and made the postseason. The Hornets lost in the first round of the District 4 Class 2A playoffs to South Williamsport last season. With a senior class with plenty of experience the goals are high entering the season. “I think every year we want to win the NTL. We wanna end up in the district playoffs and win as many football games as we possibly can,” said Wellsboro head coach Matt Hildebrand.

Wellsboro begins their season next Friday on the road against Montoursville at 7:00 p.m. Their entire schedule is listed below.

Wellsboro Hornets 2022 Schedule

8/26 at Montoursville (AAA) 7:00 p.m.

9/02 Muncy (A) 7:00 p.m.

9/09 at Canton Area* (A) 7:00 p.m.

9/16 Athens* (AAA) 7:00 p.m.

9/23 at Towanda* (AA) 7:00 p.m.

9/30 Troy Area* (AA) 7:00 p.m.

10/07 Wyalusing Area* (AA) 7:00 p.m.

10/14 at South Williamsport (A) 7:00 p.m.

10/21 at Bald Eagle Area (AA) 7:00 p.m.

10/28 North Penn/Mansfield* (AA) 7:00 p.m.

* denotes a league game

