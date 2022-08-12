WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – A member of the Hornets will play baseball at the next level for Mansfield University.

Wellsboro baseball standout Conner Adams announced on Twitter on Friday that he has committed to Mansfield University. Adams had a batting average of .394 last season and was an NTL All-Star team 1st team selection.

The senior shortstop/pitcher had 26 hits, 23 runs scored, five doubles, a triple, and 17 RBI’s last season for the Hornets. Adams also stole 16 bases and had a .897 fielding percentage for Wellsboro.