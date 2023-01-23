ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Watkins Glen grad has been honored by the Empire 8 Conference.

(Photo courtesy: www.hartwickhawks.com)

Watkins Glen grad Amanda Wilbur has been named the Empire 8 Women’s swimming and diving Athlete of the Week. The sophomore was a three-event winner for Hartwick in a dual meet loss against Alfred State this past Saturday.

The former standout for the Senecas won the 100-yard butterfly, 200-yard butterfly, and 200-yard IM for the Hawks. Wilbur was also part of the Hawks’ 200-yard medley relay team that finished in second place.