WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – NASCAR fans packed Watkins Glen International yet again this past weekend.

Watkins Glen International has announced their seventh consecutive grandstand sellout and the second straight camping sellout for the Go Bowling at The Glen. Over 100,000 thousand fans were expected to attend the races at the historic road course.

“Weekends like this show why Watkins Glen International fans are the best in motorsports,” said WGI President Michael Printup. “After last year’s first-ever camping sellout, we added even more spaces – and the fans responded by filling those. I’m so proud of our team at The Glen who has worked hard to ensure all our fans have plenty of entertainment and excitement to accompany the great racing all weekend.”

Kyle Larson joined Joey Logano as the only drivers to sweep the weekend at The Glen by winning both the Xfinity Series race and the NASCAR Cup Series race.